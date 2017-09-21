Denya inspires young women to be their best

Denya Hopkins is inspiring and motivating young Fraser Coast women through volunteering and leadership roles. Ms Hopkins was recently awarded with the prestigious 2017 Zonta Club of Hervey Bay Young Women in Public Affairs Award, which was presented by president Robin Rayner.

HERVEY Bay's Denya Hopkins has been awarded the prestigious 2017 Zonta Club of Hervey Bay Young Women in Public Affairs Award and $500 for commitment to volunteering, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.

Zonta Club of Hervey Bay president Robin Rayner said the 17-year-old was selected because of her "outstanding" commitment and achievement in a variety of areas.

Ms Hopkins is a Fraser Coast Youth Ambassador, student council president, a member of the Sister Cities committee and a participant in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

She has represented the Fraser Coast region and country at the International Chinese Bridge competition, Premier's Anzac Prize, spent two weeks in Turkey and France as an Australian representative and attended the Shanghai Sister City youth camp.

In 2015 she was awarded Young Citizen of the Year.

"She endeavours to be a role model for young women and spoke passionately about youth issues in our region at the Breakfast of Champions this year," Ms Rayner said.

"She participates in a wide range of community events including the International Women's Day event and has spoken at our Australia Day event as well as volunteering at many other community events."

Within the school, as well as student council president duties, Ms Hopkins also buddies with international students and assists the leadership team in its support of students.

"She has an outstanding academic record and has participated in the Kokoda Challenge, Relay for Life and district sports representation.

"In the future, she hopes to be able to assist young people in less fortunate countries through her medical skills."

Ms Hopkins aspires to enrol at the University of Melbourne to study a Bachelor of Biomedical Science leading to a career as a paediatric surgeon.

"It gives me great hope for the future, with young women of this calibre in our community," Ms Rayner said.

"We need to encourage them all to achieve the very best they can in all their endeavours."

In her acceptance speech Ms Hopkins said it was pertinent that women are recognised and encouraged to take a stand, be the next voice of the future and make a mark in the world whether it be in politics, fashion, health or anything that inspires them to make a difference.

"I would like to encourage every young woman who is very community minded to apply for this award in 2018," Ms Hopkins said.

"It is an avenue to express that women are a strong force in today's society and should be recognised as such."

Applications for the 2018 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award are available now from the Zonta International website.

Applicants of age 16 to 19 on April 1 each year, living in a Zonta district are eligible to apply. Additional information can be requested by emailing zontaherveybay@hotmail.com.