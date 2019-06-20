Denyer still angry at Gleeson over Logies

Grant Denyer has made it clear he isn't happy that Tom Gleeson hijacked his Gold Logie campaign last year.

You might recall Gleeson launched a social media campaign to help Denyer win the Gold Logie after Family Feud was axed, saying at the time: "Let's push the Logies to its most absurd extreme ever and give the Gold Logie to a guy that doesn't have a TV show."

Tom Gleeson led a campaign for Grant Denyer to win the Gold Logie last year.

Gleeson and Denyer came face-to-face on The Weekly with Charlie Pickering last night, and talk quickly turned to the Gold Logie, which Gleeson is nominated for this year.

"You only won it as a joke," Gleeson said to Denyer. "When I win it, it will be for having a show that's actually popular and on air (Hard Quiz)."

The comment struck a nerve with Denyer, who said, "You hijacked my campaign and now everyone thinks I won a Gold Logie because you hijacked it. That's not a question. It just sh*ts me".

Just before the Gold Logie nominees were announced this year, Gleeson shocked fans (and even the ABC) when he quit as host of Hard Quiz.

But he later revealed his sudden announcement was a tactic designed to boost his chances of winning the Gold Logie.

"Last year proved you can only win if you don't have a show," Gleeson wrote on Twitter. "That's why I axed myself. When I win Gold, I promise I will un-axe #HardQuiz immediately."

Denyer asked Gleeson about the tactic on The Weekly and joked, "Why stoop so low?"

"A lot of ABC viewers are older, and if you go into an old folks home and you cancel bingo - they crack the sh*ts," Gleeson said. "That's what I've done. I've cancelled bingo."

Gleeson was hoping Denyer would campaign on his behalf this year but instead he's backed his Dancing with the Stars co-host, Amanda Keller.

"She's a divine individual and there was a lot of momentum and support for her last year. I think it's her turn," Denyer told news.com.au.

Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller hosted Dancing with the Stars.

Gleeson is less than impressed that Denyer's not willing to return the favour, telling news.com.au in May: "If he (Denyer) has a moral compass he will fall in behind me, but I don't think he does, that's the problem.

"Everyone knows he owes me big time, and he didn't even buy me lunch or dinner. I got one text after he won Gold that said, 'That was funny, wasn't it!' Well, yeah, it was, but just quietly, I heard nothing else back from him, and next thing I hear is that he's getting behind Amanda Keller because apparently she deserves it.

"Nobody deserves anything except for me," Gleeson said. "I deserve justice."

The nominees for this year's Gold Logie are Gleeson, Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia, Eve Morey from Neighbours, Sam Mac from Sunrise, Rodger Corser from Doctor Doctor, Amanda Keller from The Living Room and Waleed Aly from The Project.

Fans can cast their votes for who should win when live voting reopens on Monday, June 24 at tvweeklogieawards.com.au. Voting will remain open until the end of the red-carpet telecast on the night of the Logies on June 30.