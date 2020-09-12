Department responds to cashless card protest

THE Department of Social Services has responded to the news a protest will be held outside Indue’s Toowong office later this month.

Hervey Bay’s Kathryn Wilkes, from No Cashless Welfare Debit Card Australia, was co-ordinating the protest.

Despite not being a recipient of the card, she has been a vocal opponent since it was introduced.

She said the trial of the card was only supposed to last a year and was not meant to expand unless results could be proven.

“Now, it’s five years in and we don’t have any legitimate results and the Adelaide University

Evaluation Report due in October 2019 still hasn’t been released,” Ms Wilkes said.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Social Services said the government actively engaged with communities in Cashless Debit Card program sites and continued to receive encouraging levels of support for the program.

“The government remains committed to the Social Security (Administration) Amendment (Income Management and Cashless Welfare) Bill 2019 legislation currently before the parliament and will continue promoting the responsible spending of welfare payments that deliver positive outcomes for vulnerable people, families and communities,” she said.

The protest will be held on September 24 between 10am and 12.30pm.