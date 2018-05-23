Menu
ASSAULT ACCUSED: Joshua Ian Persal, 32, of Tinana, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court. He will return on March 26.
News

Department responds to verbal abuse hurled at principal

Carlie Walker
by
23rd May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Department of Education has responded after a father verbally abused a school principal, calling him a "penis head".

Joshua Ian Persal, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of insulting a staff member of a state education institution in the presence or hearing of students when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday. The incident happened at Maryborough West State School.

He was fined $450 over the incident.

The spokeswoman from the Department of Education said there was no higher priority for the department than to provide a safe environment for children, young people, staff and visitors.

"Parents have a responsibility to model positive behaviour for their children." she said.

"School staff and members of the wider school community are supported through the Respect our staff, respect our school campaign.

"This provides information and resources to schools and care-givers around dealing with conflict and promoting a respectful school community for all.

"Due to privacy reasons and as this is a court matter, the Department cannot comment on the specific case."
 

    Local Partners