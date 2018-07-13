Department reveals where woman, child were bitten by dingo

The dingo (not the one pictured) was destroyed for aggressive behaviour.

A WOMAN and child were both bitten on the leg by a dingo in separate incidents earlier this month, according to a Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman.

The dingo was destroyed on July 2 because of its aggressive behaviour.

According to the department, two residents were collecting pippies on the beach on June 30, about 1km south of the Lake Wabby track entrance when a dingo approached.

The dingo threatened the man then bit the woman on the shin, causing puncture wounds.

"The dingo persisted in lunging at the woman until she got into the vehicle," the spokeswoman said.

"The woman received medical advice from the Queensland Ambulance Service at Happy Valley."

Then on July 1, an 11 year old girl was bitten on the back of the leg while on the beach at Eurong.

"The child had moved away from the rest of her family and was playing on the water's edge when the dingo ran out from the nearby bush toward the child," the spokeswoman said.

"The child and her family were able to retreat to the safety of their vehicle and leave the area."

Between June 1 and July 9 there have been five recorded incidents of dingoes biting, lunging or attempting to bite or nip a person on Fraser Island.

So far Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has issued 843 camping permits to allow 2680 campers to visit the island over the school holiday period.

Wongai, One Tree Rocks and Cornwells camping areas have been temporarily closed from June 12 to September 20 to reduce the risk of habituation and interactions between dingoes and visitors.

Rangers have also stepped up patrols and warnings in the Eurong-Poyungan Rocks area.