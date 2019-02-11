'Deplorable' history of thieving criminal shocks prosecutor

A PROSECUTOR told an Ipswich court that an offender's criminal history, although only short, "was deplorable".

Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said the prior charges Daniel Herrero, 20, had been convicted of included numerous property offences.

He'd previously received a jail sentence and had been on parole at the time he committed these offences.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Herrero, from Tara, pleaded guilty to 25 charges that included committing fraud; stealing; receiving tainted property; two counts of entering dwelling to steal; entering a premises to steal; four counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles; attempting to enter a dwelling; fare evasion; and eight counts of breaching his bail conditions.

Police sought a sentence of 18 months to two years' jail.

Sen-Const Elmore said Herrero was in jail serving out a previous sentence and should not be released until June21.

He said if the new sentence was added on it would take his likely release date from jail to 2020.

Herrero's offences include stealing a black Armani purse with credit and bankcards from a Jeep in Belmont.

He used a stolen American Express card to pay for a taxi fare in Wynnum.

Other offences took place at Sunnybank Hills, where a house was broken into in May2018 and bank cards stolen.

Herrero pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property that went missing from another house at Sunnybank Hills.

He pleaded guilty to burglary in which a laptop and jewellery were taken.

Herrero pleaded guilty to unlawful use after he admitted involvement in the theft of two Toyota cars.

In another attempt to steal a car, he moved a black Land Rover just 5m when it stopped. But he stole its owner's bankcards.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said Herrero had been taken into custody in September for a breach of parole.

He sought that the sentence run from today as it would still be a significant penalty for Herrero.

Mr Kissick said the rehabilitation of young offenders was still a significant focus of the courts when sentencing, and intended to benefit the community at large.

Mr Kissick conceded that while Herrero "didn't do well" last time he was in jail, he had now made the determination to give up drugs and when released from jail would live with his father on the Gold Coast.

"This young man is sports-orientated," MrKissick said.

He was playing for the Colts, Norths Devils Rugby League ... Was potential to play at the state level."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Herrero had significant history for break and enters and dishonesty which seemed to have its foundation in drug matters.

While in custody Herrero removed himself from temptation.

Ms MacCallum sentenced Herrero to 18 months' jail on the most serious offences; with convictions only on others.

He was given a parole eligibility date of June21 to begin his application for parole.