'Depraved' dad jailed after making sons watch child porn

JAILED: Police found 97,723 child exploitation images on eight devices owned by a Bundaberg man. He also showed his two young sons child and adult pornography on TV.

A MAN who was found with more than 97,000 images of child exploitation, and made his two young sons watch pornography will be locked up for the next six months.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his children, appeared on Thursday in the dock before Judge Tony Moynihan in Bundaberg District Court.

He plead guilty to accessing child exploitation material and exposing his lineal descendants, who were under 15, to pornography, a domestic violence offence.

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Cook said the man held no criminal history of sexual misconduct, but the case was "unusual" because there were "two complainants".

It was heard the offences occurred at some time between May 2015 to this year, and June 2015 to April 2017.

The alarm had first been raised when one of the man's sons told a psychologist his father had shown him and his brother pornography.

"The incident occurred over 30 minutes and involved adult and child pornography," Mr Cook said.

Police later searched the man's house and found eight devices with a total of 97,723 images and 2,000 movies depicting child exploitation.

The boys had been staying over at their dad's home when their father showed them videos of adult pornography and child exploitation material.

Police investigations revealed the man had searched the internet for "schoolgirl rape porn".

The material ranged in severity from category three image showing a girl aged between four and five-years-old.

The category four material showed a three or four-year-old girl performing a sexual act with an adult man.

"The category five images were the highest degree of depravity in the material," Mr Cook said.

When police questioned the man on the material, he admitted they were his and that he had shown his sons the pornography.

The man's defence barrister, Callan Cassidy, submitted a sentence of 18 months to two years would be appropriate.

"With a period of actual imprisonment between two to four months," Mr Cassidy said.

He claimed his client suffered from autism and "major depression" and had spent the last decade "isolated, with no friends".

"Since the offending came to light he has not seen the children extensively ... I'm instructed he is on good terms with them (kids) and speaks to them over the phone," he said.

Judge Moynihan said the man's actions were "disgusting and depraved" and not only had ramifications for the victims, but for the entire family.

"Your children had access to, and had seen some of the material without your permission ... your treatment of your two sons involves a gross breach of trust," Judge Moynihan said.

"Your downloading and possessing child exploitation drives the demand for the continuing sexual exploitation of children."

The man was sentenced to two years' jail, released after six months with an operational period of three years.