George Seymour calls for developer donation bans after CCC review

DEPUTY Mayor George Seymour has called for a ban on developer donations to council campaigns following a damning report from the corruption watchdog.

The state-wide ban was one of 31 recommendations handed down by Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission following a review of the Gold Coast and Ipswich Councils.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already flagged her government's support for the ban.

Cr Seymour told the Chronicle he wanted the ban, which is aimed at eliminating conflicts of interest when councillors are deciding the outcome of a development proposal, to be implemented here.

The CCC report stems from Operation Belcarra, launched after complaints in the south-east following the 2016 Local Government elections.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was not named in the report. A CCC probe of the council is ongoing.

Cr Seymour said democracy would be better served if a blanket ban was placed on developer donations.

"Assessing planning applications is central to the work of local government, it creates a clear conflict of interest when developers are donating to council campaigns," Cr Seymour said.

"Regardless of whether these conflicts are declared, it damages credibility and leads to a perception of bias.

"We need to make sure our democratic systems are fair and egalitarian, banning such donations will help to improve accountability and public confidence."

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said he looked forward to "discussing the Operation Belcarra recommendations with all Fraser Coast councillors and reporting our support to the State Government."

Cr Paul Truscott said he would support the changes in the interest of "honesty and transparency" while Cr Daniel Sanderson said "the more accountable you can be, the better... to keep people safe into the future, I don't think candidates should accept donations from developers."

Cr Rolf Light also supported the move and believed the same rules should apply to union donations.

Cr David Lewis said while he was not aware of a particular incident on the Fraser Coast, it was a "wise precaution".

Cr Darren Everard said "whatever the rules are, those are the rules you have to follow while Cr Stuart Taylor said "I have no issue with it... but to identify one recommendation over another won't deal with what the report refers to as a systematic problem."

Crs James Hansen, Anne Maddern and Denis Chapman were contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.

