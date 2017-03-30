DEPUTY MAYOR: 'Check on your neighbours'

"CHECK in on your neighbours to make sure they're okay."

That's the message from Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor George Seymour.

He envisions impact from Thursday's storm to be minimal, attributing that view partly to the way the community reacted.

"From what I've seen, we've come up quite well," he said.

"I'm very impressed with the way the community responded.

"Properties were ready, people kept inside, businesses shut early, workers went home early, and it was made sure that kids were safe."

Cr Seymour spent today with with Local Disaster Management Group.

"Luckily nobody ended up needing to use it," he said.