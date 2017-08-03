Deputy mayor George Seymour launches new book

Cover of A Duty to the Community: the Life and Legacy of P.O.E. Hawkes by George Seymour.

WHEN Deputy Mayor George Seymour learned of the life of Philip Oliver Ellard Hawkes he knew it was a tale that deserved to be told.

Cr Seymour will launch his new book A Duty to the Community: The Life and Legacy of P.O.E. Hawkes next week, looking at the life, the times Mr Hawkes lived in and his architectural legacy.

Mr Hawke was an architect was responsible for the design of many of the hertiage city's buildings in the 1920s and 30s.

Over his lifetime he was responsible for the design of Maryborough's Carlton Hotel, Finemore's Dental Surgery and St Paul's Memorial Hall.

The Carlton Hotel was built in 1939. Contributed

Cr Seymour said the book also covered life in Maryborough between the wars, including life in the roaring twenties and the Depression.

"I was motivated to write it because I thought he was someone that deserved better recognition, I wanted to connect the beautiful buildings we have here with the mind that created them,” Cr Seymour said.

Hawkes won the deisgn competition for the St Paul's Memorial Hall, the foundation stone was laid in 1920. Contributed

The book will be available from Mary Ryans, Maryborough City Hall and the Bond Store next week.