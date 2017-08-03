25°
News

Deputy mayor George Seymour launches new book

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Aug 2017 5:46 PM
Cover of A Duty to the Community: the Life and Legacy of P.O.E. Hawkes by George Seymour.
Cover of A Duty to the Community: the Life and Legacy of P.O.E. Hawkes by George Seymour. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Deputy Mayor George Seymour learned of the life of Philip Oliver Ellard Hawkes he knew it was a tale that deserved to be told.

Cr Seymour will launch his new book A Duty to the Community: The Life and Legacy of P.O.E. Hawkes next week, looking at the life, the times Mr Hawkes lived in and his architectural legacy.

Mr Hawke was an architect was responsible for the design of many of the hertiage city's buildings in the 1920s and 30s.

Over his lifetime he was responsible for the design of Maryborough's Carlton Hotel, Finemore's Dental Surgery and St Paul's Memorial Hall.

The Carlton Hotel was built in 1939.
The Carlton Hotel was built in 1939. Contributed

Cr Seymour said the book also covered life in Maryborough between the wars, including life in the roaring twenties and the Depression.

"I was motivated to write it because I thought he was someone that deserved better recognition, I wanted to connect the beautiful buildings we have here with the mind that created them,” Cr Seymour said.

Hawkes won the deisgn competition for the St Paul's Memorial Hall, the foundation stone was laid in 1920.
Hawkes won the deisgn competition for the St Paul's Memorial Hall, the foundation stone was laid in 1920. Contributed

The book will be available from Mary Ryans, Maryborough City Hall and the Bond Store next week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  book fccommunity fraser coast george seymour maryborough

VIRAL VIDEO: Amazing whale footage not from here

VIRAL VIDEO: Amazing whale footage not from here

A viral video of a large whale circling boats at a marina was not captured in Hervey Bay despite claims on social media.

Jury to decide fate of accused child molester

FILE.

Deliberations are expected to resume on Friday.

Facebook fraudster forced to pay back money

Facebook login page. Photo Crystal Jones / NewsMail

'No, he never got the parts. I won't deny it.'

3.5km of Mary to Bay Rail Trail gets a facelift

Former president of the Hervey Bay Bicycle Users Group Dennis Johnson and Councillor David Lewis check out the next section of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail that will be constructed

Work will start on 3.5km of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail.

Local Partners

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Maryborough's skatepark in Anzac Park will be closed for more than a month starting next week.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Picking up a year after The Good Wife ends, The Good Fight has compelling stars – including Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.