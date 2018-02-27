Deputy Mayor gets advice about improving community

Walking through the historic streets of Maryborough, I found that my enthusiasm to show what I love about the region was coming out far ahead of how fast the interpreter could keep up.

OVER the past week since I was appointed as Acting Mayor I have been contacted by people of all ages with ideas about how we can improve our community; ideas to bring us together, ideas to take us forward and ideas to help us prosper.

There is no lack of enthusiasm to see the Fraser Coast thrive.

We as a council need to harness that energy and enthusiasm to move forward into the future with confidence for the good of the community.

As well as locals, I have been meeting with many visitors this week, including a Japanese film crew undertaking a good deal of research and filming of our many attractions.

These Japanese journalists were here looking at our surroundings with fresh eyes and were amazed; a Mary Poppins statue, the beaches of Hervey Bay, classic Queenslander houses and the divine lakes of Fraser Island.

We can all do our part to make the Fraser Coast special: be kind to others, smile and be glad to be alive.

GEORGE SEYMOUR