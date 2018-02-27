Menu
Walking through the historic streets of Maryborough, I found that my enthusiasm to show what I love about the region was coming out far ahead of how fast the interpreter could keep up.
Opinion

Deputy Mayor gets advice about improving community

by George Seymour
27th Feb 2018 7:15 AM

OVER the past week since I was appointed as Acting Mayor I have been contacted by people of all ages with ideas about how we can improve our community; ideas to bring us together, ideas to take us forward and ideas to help us prosper.

There is no lack of enthusiasm to see the Fraser Coast thrive.

We as a council need to harness that energy and enthusiasm to move forward into the future with confidence for the good of the community.

As well as locals, I have been meeting with many visitors this week, including a Japanese film crew undertaking a good deal of research and filming of our many attractions.

Walking through the historic streets of Maryborough, I found that my enthusiasm to show what I love about the region was coming out far ahead of how fast the interpreter could keep up.

These Japanese journalists were here looking at our surroundings with fresh eyes and were amazed; a Mary Poppins statue, the beaches of Hervey Bay, classic Queenslander houses and the divine lakes of Fraser Island.

We can all do our part to make the Fraser Coast special: be kind to others, smile and be glad to be alive.

GEORGE SEYMOUR

