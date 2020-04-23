Deputy mayor position put to vote at first meeting

HE SERVED as deputy mayor before the election.

Now, at the first council meeting after the March election, Division 7’s Councillor Darren Everard has been re-elected to the role after a ballot was carried out.

Division 8 councillor Denis Chapman also put his hand up for the role.

Cr Everard said the two years he was in the role had taught him a lot.

Cr Everard said with the region in uncharted waters, he felt he had something to offer to help guide the Fraser Coast through the difficult times, as well as having the contacts to work with other levels of government.

Cr Chapman said he felt the time was right for him to be deputy mayor.

He said he wanted to build a team and help lead the region forward.

He thanked Cr Everard for his contribution in the role.

“I just feel the time is right for me to have a go,” he said.

A secret ballot was carried out after the two councillors had the chance to address their colleagues.

During the meeting, which was held with social distancing measures in place at Maryborough City Hall’s auditorium, the councillors also set times for its ordinary meetings, which will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour welcomed the new and returning councillors during the meeting.

He said the council was eager to get on with the job of building better communities and helping the region manage the impacts of the coronavirus.

“These are challenging and unprecedented times and we know we all have to work hard to support our community through this crisis while continuing to deliver the quality services and infrastructure our growing community needs and deserves,” Cr Seymour said.

The first ordinary meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council will be held on April 29 in the Maryborough City Hall auditorium and it will be livestreamed for the public.