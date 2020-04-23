Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Newly elected Deputy Mayor Darren Everard with Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.
Newly elected Deputy Mayor Darren Everard with Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.
News

Deputy mayor position put to vote at first meeting

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE SERVED as deputy mayor before the election.

Now, at the first council meeting after the March election, Division 7’s Councillor Darren Everard has been re-elected to the role after a ballot was carried out.

Division 8 councillor Denis Chapman also put his hand up for the role.

Cr Everard said the two years he was in the role had taught him a lot.

Cr Everard said with the region in uncharted waters, he felt he had something to offer to help guide the Fraser Coast through the difficult times, as well as having the contacts to work with other levels of government.

Cr Chapman said he felt the time was right for him to be deputy mayor.

He said he wanted to build a team and help lead the region forward.

He thanked Cr Everard for his contribution in the role.

“I just feel the time is right for me to have a go,” he said.

A secret ballot was carried out after the two councillors had the chance to address their colleagues.

During the meeting, which was held with social distancing measures in place at Maryborough City Hall’s auditorium, the councillors also set times for its ordinary meetings, which will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour welcomed the new and returning councillors during the meeting.

He said the council was eager to get on with the job of building better communities and helping the region manage the impacts of the coronavirus.

“These are challenging and unprecedented times and we know we all have to work hard to support our community through this crisis while continuing to deliver the quality services and infrastructure our growing community needs and deserves,” Cr Seymour said.

The first ordinary meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council will be held on April 29 in the Maryborough City Hall auditorium and it will be livestreamed for the public.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cinema snacks at home

        premium_icon Cinema snacks at home

        News Cafe manager Lynda Garland said choc tops, caramel and salted popcorn and traditional cafe favourites were all selling well.

        CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        premium_icon CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        News A Maryborough man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash

        Transport Department steers motorists through COVID-19

        premium_icon Transport Department steers motorists through COVID-19

        News The department stopped taking payments over its automated phone service to reduce...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days