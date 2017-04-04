DEPUTY MAYOR: Race narrows down to three candidates

THE vote for the deputy mayor is inching closer, with more councillors announcing their plans to run for the position.

With councillor Rolf Light announcing he would not contest the position of deputy mayor, it leaves the vote down to incumbent George Seymour, Cr James Hansen and Cr Denis Chapman.

Cr Anne Maddern emerged as a potential candidate after being encouraged to run by Cr Light, but she told the Chronicle she "not made a decision one way or the other" on her candidacy.

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Anne Maddern. Valerie Horton

With his announcement at the last council meeting, Cr Chapman said he was still interested in the position.

Cr Seymour said he would continue to work with everyone in council and across the community to "ensure we find solutions."



"I think the role requires somebody who is an independent thinker, But (someone who) can see different sides of the argument.



"If I'm reappointed that's what I'll continue to do," he said."There's 11 of us on council - the deputy mayor doesn't empower you in any different way



"The position exists so that someone can fill in the necessary role; it doesn't give them an extra vote.



"Whoever wins, I'll support," he said.



Cr Hansen was contacted for comment.

