'TRUE GENTLEMAN': Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack sat next to Paul Neville during his first term in parliament.
'TRUE GENTLEMAN': Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack sat next to Paul Neville during his first term in parliament. Bev Lacey
Deputy PM: 'I couldn't have asked for a better mentor'

2nd Jan 2019 10:56 AM
AUSTRALIAN politics is poorer with the passing of one of The Nationals' finest.

Paul Neville, the long-serving Member for Hinkler, died early yesterday, aged 78.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said even though Mr Neville had been ill for some time, his character never changed and he remained strong and spirited, to the end.

"I had the enormous privilege of sitting beside Paul in my first term of Parliament and he taught me a great deal - I could not have wished for a better mentor," Mr McCormack said.

He said Mr Neville's ability to win tight elections in his seat was legendary - winning in 1993, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

"Local people relied on Paul and trusted him and he repaid their faith by delivering for them year after year," Mr McCormack said.

"He was everything an outstanding local member should be - he always put people first.

"Paul Neville was a good listener, a fighter and someone who understood the importance to the nation of having strong, vibrant regions."

Mr McCormack said members on both sides would be deeply saddened by his loss.

"His work ensuring regions people received the best deal possible under sweeping media reforms were significant," he said.

"A real raconteur, Paul will be fondly remembered for his story-telling, good-natured jokes and light-hearted songs."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said it was a great loss for the Neville family, the community and politics in general.

"Paul was a true gentleman and was known widely as a local champion, which is something those of us in politics should all aspire to be," Mr Pitt said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Margaret and family, his many friends and colleagues throughout Australia."

