Deputy PM speaks out on Tiaro bypass division

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, February, Tuesday 11, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has stood by the proposal for a two-lane bypass of Tiaro.

This is despite Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien breaking ranks this week to call for a different design.

Mr O'Brien took to Facebook to announce he did not support a two-lane bypass, but rather four-lanes and a divider between traffic travelling north and south, which he has long fought for.

He said he had been supplied with words to endorse the proposed bypass but, addressing Mr McCormack, he wrote "I just will not say those words".

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders suggested on Friday the different stance was more evidence of an LNP civil war

"This just an internal brawl in the Nationals party," Mr Saunders said.

But Mr McCormack's spokesman disagreed.

"The Member for Wide Bay stands up for the people of his community every day and we acknowledge his strong views on the Tiaro Bypass project," he said.

"The Deputy Prime Minister has previously said that the differences of opinion and diversity of views by Members representing their communities is a critical part of the democratic process, and unlike the Labor Party, we do not sanction Members for sharing their views on matters."

Earlier, the spokesman said the LNP was investing $10 billion in the Bruce Highway to get Queenslanders "to and from home sooner and safer".

"The proposed two-lane bypass at Tiaro will improve flood immunity, reduce congestion and remove heavy vehicle traffic away from Tiaro's township to significantly improve safety and liveability for residents and future-proof the Bruce Highway for the growing traffic volumes," he said.

"Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads advise that the current design of the two-lane bypass will provide sufficient capacity to cater for current and foreseeable traffic demand.

"The business case for the bypass is currently being developed and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

"The business case will assess all options for the bypass, including appropriate safety treatments and corridor planning for future widening if necessary.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he would back Mr O'Brien if he was able to successfully fight to increase funding for a four-lane divided highway.