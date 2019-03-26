Catholic deputy principal pleads guilty to child porn

A Catholic school deputy principal has pleaded guilty to possessing and producing child abuse material.

Former St John's Regional College deputy principal Quentin Paul Smith pleaded guilty to four offences last year, the County Court has confirmed.

The secondary school deputy, 49, was originally charged with three offences after police raids on his Stawell St, Richmond home in March last year.

The charges included accessing child abuse material over 10 months to March 27 at Richmond, knowingly possessing that material and possessing the drug GHB.

However, a fourth charge of producing child abuse material was later added.

The Herald Sun understands that charge relates to Smith filming himself while watching abuse material.

The material is believed to have involved children as young as six and seven-years old and included bestiality.

He pleaded guilty to all four charges on August 31 last year.

Smith was among 20 men across Melbourne suburbs and regional Victoria arrested in a series of raids over child abuse offences last March.

The Herald Sun understands he resigned from his position at St John's Regional College in Dandenong in April last year.

He has not had contact will the school since and has had his registration suspended by the Victorian Institute of Teaching.

There has been no suggestion that any children at the school have been implicated in the matter and counselling was provided to staff and students.

The case has been listed for a pre-sentencing hearing at the County Court on June 5.