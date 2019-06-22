Derby has plenty on it between Bundy sides

OFFLOAD: Brothers Bulldogs' Joel Saunders handballs in the last win over The Waves .

AUSSIE RULES: It was the seven words that inspired Brothers Bulldogs to their best performance of the season so far last week.

"Don't let the effort be for nothing.”

Brothers Bulldogs coach Jack Sickerdick hopes the motto can work again when the side faces The Waves at Frank Coulthard Oval today.

Sickerdick said the words during the half-time break led the Bulldogs to turn around a 17-point deficit into a win against Hervey Bay.

It put the team five games clear of today's rivals in the race for the finals, with the battle almost over.

Bulldogs can make sure of it with a third win of the season over their Bundy rivals.

"It's a big test for us despite where they are on the ladder,” Sickerdick said.

"They pushed Bay Power, who are on top, all the way last week.

"But it's a must win for us to continue our momentum.”

Sickerdick revealed last week's win inspired more players to training this week.

He said the next couple of weeks could set up their season towards the finals and the hunt for a top-two spot.

The side plays The Waves today before having a bye and facing ladder leaders Bay Power at home in two weeks' time.

"We've got to get through this and hopefully get two wins,” Sickerdick said.

"But it starts against The Waves and we can't focus on Bay Power until after that.”

There's a good reason why the Bulldogs are wary of The Waves.

The side is playing its first derby at home on what is also sponsors day for the club.

"It's a big day for the club,” The Waves coach Klint Wagstaff said.

"For the players they need to understand what goes on at the club and what is done to allow them to play each week.

"I want us to be able to deliver a performance that delivers something to them.”

The club hasn't been able to deliver a win so far, still winless after eight games.

But the side was able to kick its biggest total last week and push ladder leaders Bay Power all the way.

"There were lots of positives last week,” Wagstaff said.

"I was very pleased with our conversion rate for goals to behinds.”

The pressure from the sponsors might be on The Waves to win but outside of that no one is expecting them to beat Brothers going by the form this season.

It suits Wagstaff just fine.

"All the pressure is on others fighting for spots,” he said.

"We're definitely working towards that first win, so hopefully with a bit of luck we might get one.”

The Waves play Brothers at 4pm, with reserves to play at 2pm.