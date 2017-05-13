24°
Sport

DERBY: Sharpshooters could be the most influential

Matthew McInerney
| 13th May 2017 2:00 PM
WEAPONS: Seagulls fullback Logona Vetemotu and Wallaroos' Jack Horder are the BRL's leading point-scorers.
WEAPONS: Seagulls fullback Logona Vetemotu and Wallaroos' Jack Horder are the BRL's leading point-scorers.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Bundaberg Rugby League's top two point-scorers will collide in Sunday's Fraser Coast derby.

Hervey Bay Seagulls fullback Logona Vetemotu and Wallaroos hooker Jack Horder are leading the BRL's point-scoring table, and their rise does not appear to end any time soon.

Vetemotu is one of the most accurate goal kickers in the competition. He has missed just three conversion attempts in the four games so far.

His best came against Maryborough Brothers in the second round, when he nailed nine goals in a perfect afternoon with the boot.

Bundaberg player Logona Vetemotu playing in the Central Division 47th Battalion Rugby Legue Carnival in Yeppoon.
Bundaberg player Logona Vetemotu playing in the Central Division 47th Battalion Rugby Legue Carnival in Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK290417cleague8

When Vetemotu returns to Eskdale Park tomorrow he will aim to maintain his perfect record, but it's not just from the tee that he makes his impact.

Seagulls coach Jai Ingram likened the fullback to New Zealand Warriors custodian Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with whom he shares the ability to get over the defence.

SIMILAR: Hervey Bay Seagulls captain Jai Ingram compared his fullback Logona Vetemotu with Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
SIMILAR: Hervey Bay Seagulls captain Jai Ingram compared his fullback Logona Vetemotu with Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. David Rowland

"He's got similar footwork to Tuivasa-Sheck, but it's the way he gets his team on the front foot," Ingram said.

Wallaroos co-captain Jack Horder is one of five goal kickers in the Wallaroos line-up, but he is arguably the most consistent.

Rugby League - Roos V. Isis. Jack Horder (Roos).
Rugby League - Roos V. Isis. Jack Horder (Roos). Alistair Brightman

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters said the hooker had a calming presence far beyond his 19 years.

"Jack's got a lot of calmness about him and it rubs off on others," Waters said. "He never over reacts. He does a lot of defence even though it's not the strong point of his game. He goes low, and he's picked up a lot in his technique to be pretty safe in the middle.

"They only have to be a little lazy at marker and he'll tear them to bits.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters found a winner in goal-kicking hooker Jack Horder.
Wallaroos coach Peter Waters found a winner in goal-kicking hooker Jack Horder. Alistair Brightman

"He's usually pretty good (at goal kicking). He was a bit off last week but he kicks about that 70% mark."

Horder will soon add another weapon to his arsenal as he develops his kicking from dummy half.

Compare the pair Logona Vetemotu Jack Horder
Club Hervey Bay Seagulls Wallaroos
Position Fullback Hooker
Points 46 (23 goals) 42 (3 tries, 15 goals)
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport hervey bay seagulls rugby league wallaroos

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Man, young female, taken to hospital after rollover

Man, young female, taken to hospital after rollover

Emergency services are at the scene of a rollover at Maryborough.

BREAKING: Police confirm death in Bruce Hwy head-on crash

Two cars collided on the Bruce Hwy causing a serious crash on May 13 south of Miriam Vale.

Head-on collision south of Miriam Vale

Former Maryborough nurse shares decades of memories

Lex Tudman outside Maryborough Hospital.

The Maryborough Hospital triggers nostalgic memories in Lex Tudman.

How this four generation family will celebrate Mother's Day

Maryborough Community Kindergarten - four generations at their Mothers Day morning tea - (L) mum Tanya Clifton,30, grandmother Karen Hanson,53, great grandmother Patricia Foster,73 and 4 yr old Melody Clifton.

The special day for mothers is on Sunday.

Local Partners

Three 'Crimson Cuties' to turn 70 same day

Sue Genge, Faye Boaden, and Rae Lewis were all born on the morning of May 13, 1947 in different parts of Australia.

Locals living on less than $2 a day

Some Fraser Coast residents are living on less than $2 a day.

A large percentage of locals are living on under $400 each week.

Dance stars take the stage at M'boro eisteddfod

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school grades 10 -12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah - Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.

Organisers say the event is growing every year.

Event on this weekend to help mistreated horses

Hucknall Horse Rescue 's Skye Scott and Ainsley Murdoch-Pannier.

Money raised will go towards feed and vet bills.

Fraser Coast art exhibitions celebrate our marine treasures

Hidden Wonders - Crafted Reef exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - Josie Street (Pres. Fraser Coast Artslink) with part of the display.

Artists put Great Barrier Reef and Urangan Pier in the spotlight.

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

TOO many sequels mean Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years.

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

A mother rockin' good time is on its way to Z-PAC

Z-PAC's Country, Rock & Blues Club are ready to rock this Mother's Day. Ian Mumford, Kent Howlett, Greg Crane and Frederic Harrop from the Z-PAC Band.

Mother's Day is set to rock at Z-Pac Theatre this weekend.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Submit an Offer

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

andbull; Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. andbull; Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 63 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $395,600

3 Bedrooms Main with en-suite Open plan dining and living Double garage with internal access Covered patio area under roof

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!