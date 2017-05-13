DERBY: Sharpshooters could be the most influential

Bundaberg Rugby League's top two point-scorers will collide in Sunday's Fraser Coast derby.

Hervey Bay Seagulls fullback Logona Vetemotu and Wallaroos hooker Jack Horder are leading the BRL's point-scoring table, and their rise does not appear to end any time soon.

Vetemotu is one of the most accurate goal kickers in the competition. He has missed just three conversion attempts in the four games so far.

His best came against Maryborough Brothers in the second round, when he nailed nine goals in a perfect afternoon with the boot.

Bundaberg player Logona Vetemotu playing in the Central Division 47th Battalion Rugby Legue Carnival in Yeppoon.

When Vetemotu returns to Eskdale Park tomorrow he will aim to maintain his perfect record, but it's not just from the tee that he makes his impact.

Seagulls coach Jai Ingram likened the fullback to New Zealand Warriors custodian Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with whom he shares the ability to get over the defence.

SIMILAR: Hervey Bay Seagulls captain Jai Ingram compared his fullback Logona Vetemotu with Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

"He's got similar footwork to Tuivasa-Sheck, but it's the way he gets his team on the front foot," Ingram said.

Wallaroos co-captain Jack Horder is one of five goal kickers in the Wallaroos line-up, but he is arguably the most consistent.

Rugby League - Roos V. Isis. Jack Horder (Roos).

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters said the hooker had a calming presence far beyond his 19 years.

"Jack's got a lot of calmness about him and it rubs off on others," Waters said. "He never over reacts. He does a lot of defence even though it's not the strong point of his game. He goes low, and he's picked up a lot in his technique to be pretty safe in the middle.

"They only have to be a little lazy at marker and he'll tear them to bits.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters found a winner in goal-kicking hooker Jack Horder.

"He's usually pretty good (at goal kicking). He was a bit off last week but he kicks about that 70% mark."

Horder will soon add another weapon to his arsenal as he develops his kicking from dummy half.