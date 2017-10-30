News

Derryn Hinch makes moving promise at Coen Ashton's funeral

Senator Derryn Hinch was at Coen Ashton's funeral on Saturday.
Senator Derryn Hinch was at Coen Ashton's funeral on Saturday. MICK TSIKAS
Carlie Walker
by

SENATOR Derrryn Hinch made a moving promise to the mother of Coen Ashton during the organ donation advocate's funeral on Saturday.

Coen, 20, died on October 18 after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis and his mum Dawn and dad Mark both made moving comments during his funeral service in Melbourne.

The former Maryborough man underwent a double lung transplant when he was 15 and Mr Hinch is also an organ recipient, having received a liver transplant in July, 2011.

Mr Hinch spoke of Sunshine Coast teenager Daniel Morcombe and the advocacy work that had been carried out in his name by his parents after his abduction and murder.

Photos
View Gallery

He said he had been in Maroochdore at a Day for Daniel event to raise awareness for child safety on Friday.

Mr Hinch said 14 years after Daniel's death, his memory still lived on.

He said he wanted to make public a promise he had made to Dawn.

"I said to Dawn today I know we'll be standing in a hall like this somewhere along the way 14 years from now and it will be Coen Ashton we'll be talking about and what he has done and what we've done since then for organ donation because of him and because of his name.

READ: A tribute to the life of Coen Ashton.

"One of my goals when I got elected to the senate last year was to get a million more names on the organ donation register and also try to get a living will policy pushed through parliament.

"I can tell you Dawn that 14 years from now it's a date, we'll be here, and he will never be forgotten."

Coen's funeral was live streamed from the Williamstown Town Hall in Melbourne on Saturday.

You can watch it here:

Topics:  coen ashton derryn hinch fctribute funeral senator

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Candidates talk future policies as battle for state seats begins

Candidates talk future policies as battle for state seats...

FIRST shots in the battle for regional Queensland have been fired as the Fraser Coast's key candidates prepare for an early State Election.

OUR SAY: More of the same from major parties won't cut it

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressing the media after she announced details of the state election at the Darra Bowls Club. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Our major parties have once again fail to learn from the past.

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Positive signs for Fraser Coast economy

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft..

There are positive signs of growth all around us.

Police on the hunt for offender after Glenwood ram raid

The damage that was done to Glenwood's Pacific Petroleum service station after a ram raid at the business on Friday night.

Police are searching for a man involved in a ram raid in Glenwood.

Local Partners