Derryn Hinch makes moving promise at Coen Ashton's funeral

SENATOR Derrryn Hinch made a moving promise to the mother of Coen Ashton during the organ donation advocate's funeral on Saturday.

Coen, 20, died on October 18 after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis and his mum Dawn and dad Mark both made moving comments during his funeral service in Melbourne.

The former Maryborough man underwent a double lung transplant when he was 15 and Mr Hinch is also an organ recipient, having received a liver transplant in July, 2011.

Mr Hinch spoke of Sunshine Coast teenager Daniel Morcombe and the advocacy work that had been carried out in his name by his parents after his abduction and murder.

He said he had been in Maroochdore at a Day for Daniel event to raise awareness for child safety on Friday.

Mr Hinch said 14 years after Daniel's death, his memory still lived on.

He said he wanted to make public a promise he had made to Dawn.

"I said to Dawn today I know we'll be standing in a hall like this somewhere along the way 14 years from now and it will be Coen Ashton we'll be talking about and what he has done and what we've done since then for organ donation because of him and because of his name.

"One of my goals when I got elected to the senate last year was to get a million more names on the organ donation register and also try to get a living will policy pushed through parliament.

"I can tell you Dawn that 14 years from now it's a date, we'll be here, and he will never be forgotten."

Coen's funeral was live streamed from the Williamstown Town Hall in Melbourne on Saturday.

