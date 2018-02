To take advantage of the cheap desexing price, message Fraser Coast Pet Warriors on their Facebook page.

To take advantage of the cheap desexing price, message Fraser Coast Pet Warriors on their Facebook page. Max Fleet

YOU only have a few days left to get your cat desexed for $60 as part of a special deal by Fraser Coast Pet Warriors.

The cheap price is available for Fraser Coast residents, and those living in Childers.

To take advantage of the cheap desexing price, message Fraser Coast Pet Warriors on their Facebook page.

In your message include your address, phone number, and the cat's name, age and gender.

And while you're at it, take a look online at the numbers of animals looking for a forever home.