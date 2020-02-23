Designing change for those who need it most

CAROLINE Minnegal’s unique design will take pride of place at an iconic Fraser Coast charity event.

Ms Minnegal won a competition to design the logo on the shirts presented to Fraser Coast Toy Run participants.

Tory Run is organisated by the Independent Riders Australia, which has collected thousands of toys for disadvantaged Fraser Coast residents.

Group spokesman Michael Tucker said Ms Minnegal not only won the logo design competition but was chosen as the event’s disability ambassador.

“As Disability Ambassador Caroline is invited to all of our 2020 events and asked to present a copy of her shirt and a certificate of appreciation to the major sponsors and supporters of the toy run,” Ms Tucker said.

The Independent Riders Australia was founded on the Fraser Coast about seven years ago. There are now four branches - Capricorn Coast based in Rockhampton, Darling Downs based in Pittsworth, Moreton Bay in Brisbane as well as the Fraser Coast.

This year’s Fraser Coast Toy Run is scheduled for December 6.