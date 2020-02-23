Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor George Seymour with Independent Riders Australia's 2020 Disability Ambassador, Caroline Minnegal.
Mayor George Seymour with Independent Riders Australia's 2020 Disability Ambassador, Caroline Minnegal.
News

Designing change for those who need it most

Christian Berechree
Christian Berechree
23rd Feb 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAROLINE Minnegal’s unique design will take pride of place at an iconic Fraser Coast charity event.

Ms Minnegal won a competition to design the logo on the shirts presented to Fraser Coast Toy Run participants.

Tory Run is organisated by the Independent Riders Australia, which has collected thousands of toys for disadvantaged Fraser Coast residents.

Group spokesman Michael Tucker said Ms Minnegal not only won the logo design competition but was chosen as the event’s disability ambassador.

“As Disability Ambassador Caroline is invited to all of our 2020 events and asked to present a copy of her shirt and a certificate of appreciation to the major sponsors and supporters of the toy run,” Ms Tucker said.

The Independent Riders Australia was founded on the Fraser Coast about seven years ago. There are now four branches - Capricorn Coast based in Rockhampton, Darling Downs based in Pittsworth, Moreton Bay in Brisbane as well as the Fraser Coast.

This year’s Fraser Coast Toy Run is scheduled for December 6.

toy run whatson
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime The calculated and callous steps Rowan Baxter took to wipe out Hannah Clarke and her children makes his crime one of our most brutal, writes SHERELE MOODY.

        Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        premium_icon Meet the team behind Australia’s most well behaved pets

        Pets & Animals A dynamic duo of dog behaviourists know how to help.

        Vets thrilled at military fake’s conviction

        premium_icon Vets thrilled at military fake’s conviction

        News Decorated airman believes false military credentials undermined real vets’...

        Mega M’boro wind farm one step closer to reality

        premium_icon Mega M’boro wind farm one step closer to reality

        News The state government has granted development approval for Forest Wind