STOP THE DEMO - Mr Rodney Dudgeon in a previous photo has launched an appeal to stop the demolition of the Hervey Bay Great Hall. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Desperate attempt to save icon

Glen Porteous
5th Jan 2020 3:47 PM
FORMER veteran Hervey Bay State High schoolteacher Rodney Dudgeon has launched a desperate last minute appeal to stop the Great Hall’s demolition.

Mr Dudgeon was the Head of science at the school for 28 years and has started up a change.org online petition to prevent the loss of the iconic Hervey Bay building.

He argues demolition of the hall for a new performing arts centre is completely unnecessary and the funding for it should be spent on other new school buildings, such as two more science laboratories, as there are now only four available for a school population of 1100.

He has contacted Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Education Minister Grace Grace, science Minister Leeanne Enoch, Hervey Bay State High School principal Julie Learoye and former Head of English and Director of School Musicals Mark Thomson to raise his concerns. Mr Dudgeon has not yet had any replies from his inquiries.

