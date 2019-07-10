Desperate Tomic now playing for peanuts

Bernard Tomic’s feeble first round exit at Wimbledon saw him stripped of his prizemoney.

FIGHTING to resurrect his world ranking in a bid to make the US Open, Bernard Tomic has headed to Canada for a third-tier Challenger event but as Aussie brat will discover the money's not that hot.

Tomic has travelled to Canada for the $77,000 Winnipeg National Bank Challenger, where the winner's cheque is worth $10,400, a week after controversially bombing out of Wimbledon in the first round.

The Queenslander has taken legal advice after failing to convince grand slam officials he was unwell during his 58-minute All-England Club hammering from Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The performance fell short of grand slam's "required professional standards", prompting officials to strip the former world No.17 of all his prizemoney.

Provisionally ranked No.103, Tomic desperately needs to boost his ranking to be certain of main draw participation at the August 26-July 9 US Open.

If Tomic wins in Canada, his ranking will rise to about No. 90, guaranteeing his spot in the Flushing Meadows field.

"Flying from Turkey losing in quarter-finals playing few matches in 40C heat and I was run down and became a bit unwell over the weekend," Tomic said.

"I then competed with one of the top five players of grass, losing 6-2 6-1 6-4.

"I didn't lose 6-0 6-0 6-0.

"From the start of the match I knew I had very little chance because I was feeling down but I thought I would go on court to try (because) it's Wimbledon.

"My movement normally is pretty bad. It just became super slow motion on court.

"Tsonga was serving amazing and taking so little time between serves, pushing me to also play.

"I had no chance, it was 6-2 6-1 before I knew it.

"The third set was a little better, but still felt quick.

"At the end of the day, my best efforts were super poor that day but it's all I had.

"Sorry, guys, for feeling unwell."

Tomic has been supported by Novak Djokovic, Tsonga Sloane Stephens and Nick Kyrgios, who all believe the Australian has been harshly treated.