‘Despicable’: Seibold vows to name trolls to police

Anthony Seibold has vowed to crucify the social media trolls which contributed to his demise as coach of the Brisbane Broncos.

Seibold officially exited the Broncos on Wednesday morning only 20 months into a five-year contract.

A 35 per cent winning record across nearly two seasons was the killer blow for Seibold, who claimed it was his decision to leave the club immediately after he approached chairman Karl Morris last week.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold speaks to the media after announcing he will be stepping down from the club. Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images

But Seibold has also endured an emotionally taxing time at the club, with slanderous rumours about his personal life circulating on social media over the past month.

Seibold had engaged European cyber security experts to investigate the source of the rumours, with links reportedly arising to NRL figures.

The identities of the figures have remained private so far, but Seibold vowed to persecute those responsible for the campaign.

When asked if it was his intention to take the matter as far as possible, Seibold said: "It is my intention.

"I've been in a bubble so I haven't been able to get in front of the solicitor or speak to police.

"I've had some really good people reach out to me about it. There is some change needed in regards to legislation, cyber bullying and social media commentary. That's for another time.

"I'll certainly be making a considered decision, but I will be going to the police, giving them some names and letting them deal with it as they wish."

Anthony Seibold arriving at Red Hill for his press conference. Picture: Annette Dew

Seibold said the brutal public scrutiny on his future had taken a toll on his family.

"You guys have seen the narrative the last couple of weeks and social media stuff," he said.

"It's not fair to put my family and myself through that.

"I've made the decision in the best interest of the footy club. Every decision I've made since I've been here is club-first and this is another."

Broncos CEO Paul White said the club had written to their largest private shareholder, Phil Murphy, after he compared Seibold to being a "cancer".

"Anthony has been the victim in what has been a despicable set of circumstances," White said.

"They are matters Anthony will reflect on. It's not our business as a club, or anyone else's, to decide what Anthony does with that information.

"The club has written to Phil already."

Originally published as 'Despicable': Seibold vows to name trolls to police