Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man died at the popular Maidenwell rockpool on Sunday afternoon.
The man died at the popular Maidenwell rockpool on Sunday afternoon. Denise Keelan
News

Details emerge about Coomba Falls tragedy

Matt Collins
Anton Rose
by and
11th Feb 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:05 AM

QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed a 46-year-old man from Benarkin North died at Coomba Falls yesterday.

The man died at the popular Maidenwell rockpool on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm on Sunday Feburary 10.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the man had sustained critical injuries after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

It is alleged the man attempted to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin has been advised.

Queensland Police advised they will prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

coomba falls death maidenwell rockpool rock pool jump
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Driver flees the scene after car crashes into power pole

    premium_icon Driver flees the scene after car crashes into power pole

    News Two people were in the vehicle when it crashed into a power pole on Taylor St and Torquay Rd at 12.39am on Monday.

    • 11th Feb 2019 10:50 AM
    FOND FAREWELL: Popular Bay educator set to enjoy retirement

    premium_icon FOND FAREWELL: Popular Bay educator set to enjoy retirement

    Education He was principal of Urangan State High School for many years.

    • 11th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    BECOME A LEADER: Nurses can apply for research fellowships

    premium_icon BECOME A LEADER: Nurses can apply for research fellowships

    News NMRF has a strong record in the Maryborough region.

    ELDER ABUSE: Father, 70, violently attacked by son

    premium_icon ELDER ABUSE: Father, 70, violently attacked by son

    News HE WAS punched, kicked and threatened by his own son.