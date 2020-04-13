Menu
CRITICAL CRASH: Emergency services prepare to fly the patient to Brisbane for treatment. Photo: Contributed
Details released of dangerous crash near M’boro

Stuart Fast
13th Apr 2020 9:18 AM
A MAN was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, in a critical but stable condition following a car crash.

The man, in his 70s, is believed to have crashed after his ute ran off the road on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd at Yerra on Sunday, April 12.

The Brisbane-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was sent to the scene around 3.30pm. Aeromedical crews worked with local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics to treat and stabilise the man.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was also at the scene.

