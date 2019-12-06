Menu
Detective Bryan Swift was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Crime

Detective charged over alleged media request

by Kay Dibben
6th Dec 2019 10:49 AM
A BRISBANE policeman has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office, for allegedly asking a media outlet to help with an unauthorised investigative strategy.

Detective Bryan Anthony Swift, 50, who has worked in South Brisbane Police District, was granted bail on his own undertaking when he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Swift is charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

He also is charged with releasing protected information, under the Police Powers and Responsibility Act 2000.

Swift's arrest followed a joint Crime and Corruption Commission and police Ethical Standards Command investigation.

The CCC will allege Swift asked a media outlet to assist with an unauthorised investigative strategy and also released protected information relating to ongoing investigations.

The case was adjourned until January 20.

detective freedom of information police police misconduct releasing information

