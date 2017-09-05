Detectives hunting for arsonist who lit fire at Bay business

Fire has burnt out a new business Quality Workwear on Islander Rd.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

DETECTIVES are hunting an arsonist who lit a fire which destroyed a Hervey Bay business on the day it was set to open.

The fire started about 3.15am on Monday at Quality Workwear on Islander Rd.

By the time fire crews extinguished the flames, the store was completely gutted.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese said fire and police investigators had inspected the building.

"We have had forensic officers as well as detectives and Queensland Fire investigators on scene there and we have been able to determine that at this point we believe that it is an arson and well will be investigating it as such."

Det Snr Sgt Briese explained why police believe a person deliberately lit the fire.

"At this early stage it's more about the way in which the fire has taken hold and some of the items that have been recovered, I guess you could say, inside the premises.

"It was well alight by the time firefighters arrived and it's very much damaged inside but our forensic people and fire service investigators have been able to determine that we are looking at what we believe is an arson."

Det Snr Sgt Briese appealed to people in the community to come forward with any information they might have.

"We would ask that anyone that knows of anything that occurred, or saw anyone around there around that time from midnight to 3am Monday morning that they contact Crime Stoppers."

Crime Stoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000.