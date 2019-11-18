DETERIORATED: Dry weather affects K’gari’s tracks

Driving on Fraser Island at Poyungan Rocks after a cyclone earlier this year.

Driving on Fraser Island at Poyungan Rocks after a cyclone earlier this year. Alistair Brightman

VISITORS to K'gari, Fraser Island, are being reminded to drive according to the conditions because tracks have deteriorated in the prolonged dry weather.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said that dry conditions over the past six months provided limited opportunities to undertake effective track works.

"Maintenance works on sand tracks are only effective when there is enough moisture in the ground to manipulate and form the sand," she aid.

"Just like building a sand castle, if the sand is too dry it won't hold its shape.

"Track maintenance, particularly surface delving or smoothing, in dry conditions can actually make the tracks impassable and cause vehicles to become bogged.

"Recent storms in the area did provide a limited opportunity to do some track maintenance works involving drainage works, delving/grading, sand excavation at beach access points and road pallet maintenance.

"Regardless of the current track conditions, all visitors to K'gari should be suitably prepared, drive to the conditions using high clearance vehicles with low-range capacity, and allow additional time for the variable track conditions."

Ms Enoch also reminded visitors to dispose of their waste properly.

"There are bulk bins for K'gari (Fraser Island) residents and visitors at three waste transfer sites across the island - Orchid Beach, Happy Valley and Eurong,'' she said.

"A container donation point located at Cathedral Beach on K'gari accepts donations of eligible containers through the container refund scheme, and funds raised help support the RACQ Life Flight service."