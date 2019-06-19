Determined duo ready for derby

DERBY TIME: Husband and wife team Garry and Amy D'Amico join the Dunga Derby for the second year feeling a bit more confident and eager to share the awareness.

DERBY TIME: Husband and wife team Garry and Amy D'Amico join the Dunga Derby for the second year feeling a bit more confident and eager to share the awareness. Cody Fox

GARRY and Amy D'Amico had never heard about Rally for a Cause until an organiser read a story in the Maryborough Herald.

In 2017, Amy reached out to me seeking support from the community to purchase a hoist for her son Cameron who was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

The story was seen by Rally for a Cause organisers and they contacted Amy to help with some equipment.

Last year the couple bought a PT Cruiser and joined the cause.

"We had never heard of the Dunga Derby - but we are doing it again this year," Amy said.

"We have hit out $2000 target to enter the derby and are now doing a fundraiser at the Maryborough Community Recreation Centre.

"We want to get more exposure for the Dunga Derby and the assistance the rally gives to the community."

The derby is the major fundraising event for Rally for a Cause which runs from August 1-4.

Funds raised will support Fraser Coast families with life-limiting medical conditions.

Garry and Amy have been busy asking for support from businesses and suppliers of their own business Maryborough Kitchens.

Amy said they have received a bunch of donations and and stall sites fees and canteen sales from a recent Craft Destash Expo at the Maryborough Community Recreation Centre to raise more funds.

For donations or information phone Amy D'Amico on 0459239929.