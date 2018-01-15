DETERMINED JOBSEEKER: 'I've been looking for six years'

DETERMINED TO WORK: Evie Pavone has been looking for a permanent job for about six years.

EVIE Pavone has struggled to find a permanent job for almost six years.

The Hervey Bay woman has a solid work history, qualifications and regularly volunteers but has been unable to find anything permanent.

She is one of thousands of jobseekers across the Fraser Coast who are either unemployed or underemployed.

Australian Bureau of Statistics last week revealed it takes about about 61 weeks on average for jobseekers to gain employment in the Wide Bay region.

Previously Ms Pavone worked for 12 years in childcare but health issues forced her out of the profession.

Now she hopes for a role as a receptionist.

"Everyday I look at what jobs are advertised and apply for what I can," Ms Pavone said.

"I have started applying for Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast too.

To gain skills, she has been volunteering with We Care 2 and completed a Certificate of Business.

Ms Pavone can be contacted on 0413530157.