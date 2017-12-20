Determined to help find cancer cure

TERRIFIC WORK: Cancer Council Queensland Maryborough fundraising group (back from left) Cheryl Powell, Joan Nowitzke, Emet Coban , Judi Turner, Robyn Hicks, Kay Park, Glenda Schubert, (front from left) Noelene Schiefelbein, Pat Kameric and June McLachlan once again raised significant funds this year to help in the fight against cancer.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

MARYBOROUGH'S branch of Cancer Council Queensland may be small but it has given more than $100,000 in donations from its fundraisers.

Volunteer Noelene Schiefelbein said they were a small, enthusiastic group.

"During the five years since inception, with no more than eight people at any given time, we have raised more than $100,000 for cancer research," she said.

"Our group have also won the Wide Bay Cancer Challenge three years running, including this year.

"Every one of the members puts in 100 per cent at the many morning teas, tombolas, Daffodil Days and various other functions throughout each year."

Branch stalwart Pat Kameric won the Spirit of Cancer award this year for her tireless efforts.

"This year, members and I fundraised with many functions which were successfully supported by our wonderful community," Pat said.

"For 2017 we donated $24,389 to the council, the highest amount raised in Queensland.

"We couldn't do this without our supporters, we thank them whole-heartedly and hope to see them at next year's events."

Letter to the Editor

I AM writing to express my deepest thanks to the Wide Bay-Burnett community for their strong support of Cancer Council Queensland in 2017.

Thousands of local supporters helped raise more than $475,500 this year through countless fundraising events and generous donations.

With thanks to you, we can continue to invest in lifesaving research, prevention programs and support services for all locals in the region affected by cancer.

This year more than 560 people affected by cancer in the Wide Bay-Burnett were supported through 13 11 20 and by our regional support staff, who offer information and care in a time of need.

In addition, we have been able to provide wigs and turbans free of charge to local women who lost their hair during treatment, provide accommodation for regional people travelling for lifesaving treatment, and counselling to people who have experienced distress.

With your help there is hope for a cancer-free future.

Thank you once again - we wish you and your loved ones a healthy and safe holiday, and a happy new year, and look forward to your support in 2018.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit www.cancerqld.org.au or phone 13 11 20.

Chris McMillan

CEO, Cancer Council Qld