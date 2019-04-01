Menu
Natasha Kissier was killed in a car crash in Rockhampton on Satuday, March 30.
Devastated family mourns much-loved mother of 12

Michelle Gately
by
1st Apr 2019 2:34 PM

FAMILY and friends of the Rockhampton mother who died in a head-on crash in Lakes Creek over the weekend are devastated by her loss.

Natasha Kissier, 37, was killed in the crash in North Rockhampton about 4.15am Saturday.

Her partner was injured in the crash, but has since been released from hospital and now faces the challenge of life as a single parent.

The driver of the second vehicle, 47-year-old Colin Parsons, was also killed in the crash.

Ms Kissier leaves behind 12 children and a large extended family who are all deeply devastated by her death.

She had lived in Rockhampton for 25 years and her family said she was a much loved member of the community.

Her family are unsure how they'll pay for burial expenses, and hope they'll be able to take Ms Kissier back to her birthplace in Mackay.

They've appealed to the community to help through a GoFundMe page, with funds also going to help care for her children.

