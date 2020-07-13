‘Devastating’: Coast sporting club could be forced to fold

A HEARTBREAKING result at yesterday's Hervey Bay Athletics and Little Athletics AGM means more than 100 athletes could be left with no club to compete and train with.

No nominations came forward to take the position of club president, sectary or treasurer after last year's committee members stood down due to personal reasons.

Club coach Stix McGavin said unless these positions were filled, the club would be forced to fold.

He's reached out to Little Athletics Queensland for advice on what should be done next.

The volunteer said it wasn't just able-bodied kids who would be affected.

"Athletes with a disability will be without somewhere to go," he said.

"For them, not to have that outlet is devastating

"They will lose benefit from getting outside soaking in the vitamin D and staying active to release the chemicals that makes you feel good."

Mr McGavin said it was disheartening no one had stepped forward for the roles.

"I understand everyone has a personal life and it is not as easy as it once was now handling coronavirus but I thought someone would stand up," he said.

"In Hervey Bay, for a town of its size to not have an athletics club is pretty disappointing."

The coach believes another reason the club has had a lack of support is due its location in Dundowran.

"The fact we aren't located in the centre of town or at the sports precinct makes it not super convenient to get there," he said.

Mr McGavin said the club had been in talks with the Fraser Coast Regional Council for more than 18 months in hope of relocating to the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct but so far no timeline had been set for the move.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for a role or knows someone who might be suitable contact Hervey Bay Athletics on Facebook.