DEVASTATING LOSS: Help find irreplaceable ring

Yvonne O'Callaghan holding hand with Micheal John O'Callaghan before he passed away.

A TRIP to bingo has turned to heartbreak for one Hervey Bay woman.

Yvonne O’Callaghan was at the Hervey Bay RSL on Wednesday when she lost her late husband Michael’s wedding ring.

Mrs O’Callaghan, 78, said she was completely devastated to lose the piece of jewellery.

“It’s not just a ring, it’s part of him,” she said.

Now she is hoping someone will be able to help her get this irreplaceable part of her life back.

Mr O’Callaghan lost his battle with an aggressive brain tumour in April 2017.

“One day he was perfectly healthy, nothing wrong and the next he was in a coma,” she said.

Surgery helped initially but Mr O’Callghan never fully recovered.

Mrs O’Callaghan nursed her husband from home for five months before he passed away.

“He didn’t want to be in care and I didn’t want him there so I took him home,” she said.

“I stayed with him all the time and just held my hand.

“I took the ring from his finger moments after he passed away and vowed never to take it off.”

The pair finally married later in life after a failed engagement when Mrs O’Callaghan was 18.

“I was young and called it off,” she said.

“It was amazing, I was going through my second divorce in 2004 and he called my brother.

“He didn’t want to intrude on my life but he said he had never stopped loving me and asked my brother to pass on his message and phone number.

“Six weeks later I packed a bag and moved to be with him.”

They married a year later on Norfolk Island.

“It was the happiest 14 years of my life,” Mrs O’Callaghan said.

She has made a police report and provided local pawn shops with a photo of the missing ring and police incident number.

The ring is a distinctive gold oval signet style.

If you know anything about the missing ring, call Yvonne O’Callaghan on 0421 975 011