CASH COW: Woman misses out on winning $90k

MADISON Head is hoping lightning will strike twice.



The River Heads woman entered Cash Cow, a competition held by Channel 7's breakfast program Sunrise, and yesterday the presenters tried to call her.



The prize that was on offer was $90,000.



However, the program only allows three rings before they hang up and Madison was outside when she heard her phone start ringing.



She ran inside and answered just as they hung up and she sadly got a confirmation message later from the team.



Madison said she knew the code word.



Madison said she definitely could have used the money, with getting her car fixed her number one priority so she can sell it and buy a new one.



Despite the disappointment of missing out on the money, Madison isn't giving up and she is still entering the competition in the hopes that she'll be called again.



Last year a Hervey Bay retiree won $20,000 by answering the call of the morning crew.

