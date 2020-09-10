Menu
The proposed Turtlecove Haven Retirement Village site.
Environment

Developer determined not to give up on blocked Coast project

Stuart Fast
10th Sep 2020 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
ANSCAPE Director Brian Clarke says he is bewildered by the rejection of the company's proposed Turtlecove Haven Retirement Village

It comes after Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley blocked the project amid concerns for the critically endangered eastern curlew and about the potentionally adverse impact on the Great Sandy Straits Ramsar site.

Eastern curlew
Eastern curlew

 

This is despite the project being in the public sphere for seven years.

Mr Clarke said the development was designed taking into consideration the wellbeing of wildlife.

He said it would include a covenant for a private, national marine flora and fauna park to protect the environment, especially the endangered curlews.

Mr Clarke was also dismayed by the loss of possible jobs that could have been created as he said even building half of the proposed houses would have boosted the local economy.

He said the development would have been a win-win situation for the environment, government, developers and the economy.

The cancelled development included a village town square with stores, a medical centre, an aged-care centre for 120 residents, a hotel, up to 500 units and a solar power station.

Mr Clarke will be meeting with his legal advisers about moving forward.

"After all these years, I'm not going to give up," he said.

While Mr Clarke is shocked by the decision, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour welcomed the cancellation, comparing it to the historic Traveston Dam campaign.

