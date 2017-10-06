Developing a cultural experience

CULTURE FIX: Mark Vanderfelt and May Joy F. Espallardo are hoping to see a cultural exchange between indigenous Australia and the Philippines.

AN ALL new cultural experience could be headed to the Fraser Coast and Philippines-born, May Espallardo, has travelled across the ocean to see it happen.

Sponsored by Bay local Mark Vanderfelt, May arrived on the coast three weeks ago with a desire to develop cultural ties between the Philippines Tboli people and traditional owners of the Fraser Coast, the Butchulla tribe.

Mr Vanderfelt said there were great similarities between both cultures which he hoped would be celebrated through live performances in local festivals.

"A lot of tourists don't want to go to the big city, they want to see the traditional side and embrace the culture,” he said.