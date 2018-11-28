DEVELOPMENT: Eight-storey building approved for Pialba

BUILDING PLANS: Concept designs of an eight-storey building proposed for Pialba along Main St. The council has endorsed the development application but no construction date has been announced.

AN EIGHT-storey building could soon take shape in Pialba after councillors approved the high-rise development.

In a unanimous vote, the council endorsed the application for the building at yesterday's meeting.

The building's floors are expected to be split between commercial office spaces and car parking. No construction date has been announced.

Council documents reveal the building's office tower will have slab-level overhangs, awnings, vertical blades and full-faced screens.

While not part of the official Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan previously received by the council in September, the development could lead to renewed business interest in the area.

The CBD master plan outlined a transformational project to create a major cultural, commercial and educational precinct with modern architecture and more green space in Pialba.