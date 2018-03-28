Development plans for new aged care centre revealed
A NEW aged care centre housing 68 dwellings could be coming to Hervey Bay.
A development application for a 39,382sqm aged care centre along Augustus Blvd has been lodged before the Fraser Coast Regional Council.
Design documents reveal the site would include a community centre and hall, car parking area and outdoor recreation space to be constructed over six stages.
"The proposed development is intended to provide a high quality, full care environment that is able to accommodate residents from entry through to end of life,” the documents state.
The units would have a maximum height of one storey and 7.815m for the community centre, 5.355m for the two-bedroom villas and 5.16m for the single bedroom units.
135 car spots have been flagged for the site.