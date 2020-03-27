Development to be deciding factor in Division 5

Fraser Coast voters were concerned how the Queensland State government was implementing strict laws on group gatherings but allowed for them at polling booths. Picture: Glen Porteous

DEVELOPMENT, both existing and proposed, as emerged as a key election issue in Division Five.

The Chronicle spoke to the three candidates vying for the spot on council, which covers outlying towns like Toogoom, Craignish and Dundowran.

Jade Wellings, Mark Andersen and Mark Spencer all agreed residential and commercial developments were at the top of the list of constituents’ concerns.

Mr Spencer said people moved to these beachside towns for the quiet, peaceful lifestyle.

“They don’t want to see any radical change. I don’t support radical change,” he said.

Mr Spencer said people in the Toogoom and Craignish areas were looking for clarity about land use for proposed developments.

“If I was elected I would get as much info as possible in respect to what the land use is now and the proposed land use,” he said.

Ms Wellings agreed but said development was inevitable.

“A large part of Division Five is attractive for developers so I’m not surprised we’re experiencing one of the largest growth areas in the region,” she said.

“I would like to see any developments in the area to be higher quality developments.”

“I’ve got a background in real estate so I have a good understanding, so I would draw on my experience to negotiate better outcomes.”

Mr Andersen agreed development was inevitable but said infrastructure needed to be built to support it.

“I’d like to see more water for the area because there’s not enough as it is. I’d like to do something about water supply then I would do something about roads,” he said.

The proposed commercial development at Craignish was of particular concern to residents in the area, all three candidates agreed.

Ms Wellings said it would be a “decision-making factor” in Saturday’s election.