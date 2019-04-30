Menu
JOB BOOST: Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announces approval for a Western Downs coal mine expansion project.
JOB BOOST: Mines Minister Anthony Lynham announces approval for a Western Downs coal mine expansion project.
Coal mine expansion approved, creating new jobs

James Liveris
30th Apr 2019 10:56 AM | Updated: 12:51 PM
AN EXPANSION at the Cameby Downs coal mine near Miles will provide further investment and up to 20 extra jobs for the Western Downs.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham today announced approval of mining leases for the expansion project, which will increase production and extend mine life at the open cut site.

"This is a vote of confidence by Yancoal in Queensland's world-class resources, our infrastructure and our skilled resources workforce," he said.

"For Western Downs communities like Miles and Chinchilla, it means greater opportunities for the current and future generations of locals to benefit from a strong resources sector in their region."

Cameby Downs has been producing thermal coal for export since 2010.

The current approval is 2.8 million "run of mine" tonnes per annum, which is now set to increase to 3.5 million tonnes.

The planned expansion will extend the mine's life to 75 years based on the increased approval limit.

Production ramp-up is expected to start immediately, with peak production expected to be achieved within 12 months.

Separately, new owner Sojitz has announced it will restart production later this year at Gregory Crinum coal mine near Emerald.

Sojitz bought the mothballed project from BMA in a $100 million deal.

The site comprises the Crinum underground mine and Gregory open cut mine.

Sojitz also owns Minerva coal mine in the same area, and expects to employ 200 to 300 workers by the end of the year across all of its sites.

Toowoomba Chronicle

