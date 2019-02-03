Devils in a fight to play BRL this year

IN DANGER: Isis player Royce Blair scores during last year's competition. The club might not be able to do that this year.

IN DANGER: Isis player Royce Blair scores during last year's competition. The club might not be able to do that this year. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Isis Devils president John Cole is regretting what he might be forced to do in two weeks' time if things don't improve.

One of the Bundaberg Rugby League's proudest clubs is at risk of not playing in any competitions this season.

The club has just four players overall signed on for its men's teams in A-grade and reserves and only eight in the women's team.

For Isis, the numbers are not enough to not only field a side but also be competitive.

"It's going to be a sad day when we make the decision to fold the club for this year,” Cole said.

"But this is where we are.

"I'm at a loss as to how and why it has happened.”

The Devils last year made the preliminary final in A-grade and was second in reserves.

The club used more than 50 players last year but most have not returned this year.

A few have returned to Hervey Bay to play with the Seagulls while Matt Craven made the move to Easts in the offseason.

Other Devils players are out of the season with injury.

The rest have not committed for this season and are in a wait-and-see mode.

Cole said for those that are waiting, the answer needs to come now to save the club.

The club only had two players train last Thursday with the juniors.

"Unless we get 20 boys in training this week then that will be it,” Cole said.

"We need players to make the decision, 'yes, I'm in,' or 'no, I'm out'.”

Cole said if enough players signed the club would be playing in only the A-grade and not in the reserves.

He added the women also needed to increase in numbers significantly.

The juniors program is not impacted by what is happening in seniors.

Isis train at the Showgrounds in Childers every Tuesday and Thursday.

There is more on Isis and the BRL in Tuesday's NewsMail.