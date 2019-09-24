Menu
LOVING CARE: Trevor Smith Furniture Representative for Harvey Norman Hervey Bay with Linda Moss owner of Devine 9 Cafe who won and donated to the Palliative Care Unit in Maryborough.
Devine donation to help Maryborough Palliative Care patients

Glen Porteous
24th Sep 2019 10:05 AM
PATIENTS at the Palliative Care Inpatient Ward at the Maryborough Hospital will be able to rest a little easier with the generous donation of a brand new recliner chair.

Devine 9 Cafe owner Linda Moss won the chair at a Relay for Life raffle and donated the chair to help make life easier for patients in the Pal Care Ward.

"I was quite surprised about winning the chair and it will go towards the ward in Maryborough,” she said.

"I have had friends and family members affected by cancer and to help patients and give them some comfort because everybody knows someone who has been affected by cancer.”

The leather lift chair was kindly donated by Chris and Terry Foster of Harvey Norman Hervey Bay as part of the Indy Foundation fundraiser for the Relay for Life Fraser Coast Chronicle Warriors.

"It's great and fantastic that someone has won this prize and rather than keep it themselves, they donate it for Maryborough Hospital palliative care patients,” Chris said.

