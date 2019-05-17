Diabetes clinic announced as part of election-eve promise

DIABETES CLINIC: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt making his election-eve promise of a new diabetes clinic for the Hinkler region yesterday.

WITH the looming prospect of a "performance review” by the region's 107,000 voters, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has doubled down with a $700,000 health promise on the eve of the election.

Mr Pitt announced a new Diabetes Care Service will be funded for the electorate as well as making his final pitch for voters to 'stop Bill Shorten' by voting for the LNP.

The Bundaberg-based clinic will address a "significant service gap” for people living with the conditions in the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions.

The announcement was funded through the Community Hospitals and Health Program and was commissioned by the Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast Public Health Network (PHN).

"The intention is to be able to provide that holistic-type care with a range of specialists in the one clinic so GPs can refer across and still be involved in treatment and feedback,” Mr Pitt said.

"My understanding is that it's the first of its kind locally, we have a range of GPs who do great work with people who suffer from diabetes-related conditions and the disease itself.

"This complements this service.”

More than 7000 people (about 6.7 per cent) are registered with the National Diabetes Support Scheme in Bundaberg, above the state avergage of 4.8 per cent.

In his final pitch to voters, Mr Pitt said he was campaigning on a platform of delivery, citing his work on the Hinkler Regional Deal, Wide Bay Hospital network and government packages like the Regional Jobs and Investment Package and the Building Better Regions Fund.

He attacked Opposition Leader Bill Shorten over Labor's proposed changes to super funds and tax increases.

"Bill Shorten and the Labor Party plans to tax Australians an additional $387 billion in new taxes affecting retirees, housing, incomes, investments, family business and electricity prices,” he said.

"He'll hit around 5,500 retirees in Hinkler with the retiree tax affecting individuals, self-managed super funds and super funds.

"If you want lower taxes, a stronger regional economy and more local jobs, not just now, but long-term sustainable jobs into the future, then vote for the LNP.”