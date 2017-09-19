Diagnosed with cancer and dead 11 days later

HE HAD an infectious smile and everyone he met instantly loved him.

There is no doubt my older brother was adored, with hundreds showing up to honour his young life at a service on Friday.

My brother, my best friend, killed by cancer at 35 years young.

After a successful operation to remove a tumour the size of a tennis ball from his bowel, we thought Josh was through the first stage of his journey and would be on his way to recovery.

Of course staying positive was the only thing we could do in a situation like this.

However a few short days later, including being by his bedside for his 35th birthday, we were called to the hospital for yet another blow.

The doctors explained that something was going on with his lungs and after further scans it was revealed he had cancer on the lungs.

A few long days passed and his body couldn't cope.

He was taken off a machine which was basically breathing for him.

We expected him to wake up from his operation but he never did.

I don't know why my brother and our family was dealt such a tragic card, but what I do know is I now want to emulate my brother's zest for life.

It wakes you up and makes you realise how precious life really is.

My younger brother and I will have to have regular checks, and it goes to show that age is no longer a factor when it comes to cancer.

We all need to take steps to give ourselves the best chance against cancer.

Some of the diet requirements we received from the doctors for Josh during his recovery included to cut back red meat and processed meats, dairy and to get the body to an alkaline state.

It ties in with national Meat Free Week (September 18-24), where Queenslanders are being urged to swap meat for vegies to give their health a boost.

What I have learnt from this experience so far is that life is so precious and to make every single moment of every day count, because you never know when it may be your last.

Rest in peace my beautiful big brother.

I know you'll be forever fishing.