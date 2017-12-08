Dial A Home Doctor under investigation

IT WAS intended as a feel-good promotion to families who needed it most over the Christmas period.

The giveaway of 10,000 Dreamworld tickets as part of a promotion by doctor's service Dial A Home Doctor.

Now, the company is under investigation after it was revealed the promotion was allegedly an incentive to use the tax-payer funded service.

In October, the company ran the A Night @ Dreamworld promotion which gave thousands the opportunity to win family tickets and a choice of one of two nights to stay at the Gold Coast theme park in November.

Dial A Home Doctor area manager for the Fraser Coast, Dr Aleem Khan told the Chronicle in October the promotion was intended to bring joy to families after a busy flu season.

Queensland residents could win up to six tickets per household for one of two evenings in November with each evening able to host 5000 people free of charge.

The company also gave more than 1000 residents with special needs on the Fraser Coast free tickets.

Dr Khan said he was unaware of the investigation but had no issue with one being conducted.

"The service is not a replacement for a GP, we only work after hours when the GP is closed or it's an emergency," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's a very important service if it's used right."

It is believed Dial A Home Doctor collected the details of entrants which, according to its terms and conditions, would be used for "future marketing and promotional purposes".

Dr Khan flatly denied the statement and said he was 100 per cent confident details had been destroyed the day after the second event on November 26.

The allegations prompted Health Minister Greg Hunt to request an "urgent investigation" by the Medicare Integrity Division .

"The Dreamworld promotion is very concerning and the department will investigate if it fall outside the rules of Medicare," Mr Hunt told Newscorp on Thursday.

"If the rules have been broken then the department has the option to impose a partial or full disqualification from operating."