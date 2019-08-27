Diamond of a prize for Bay visitor

CROWNING JEWEL: Winner of the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival lucky gate prize Amy Mullin received her 18kt gold natural emerald and diamond pendant from Haigh's Jewellers' Matthew Gray.

CROWNING JEWEL: Winner of the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival lucky gate prize Amy Mullin received her 18kt gold natural emerald and diamond pendant from Haigh's Jewellers' Matthew Gray. Glen Porteous

SHOCKED and amazed was how Amy Mullin felt after winning the $4900 valued hand-crafted 18kt gold natural emerald and diamond pendant.

"Seriously I was shocked and to win something like this is a big deal,” Amy said.

The lucky gate prize was part of the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival and donated by Haigh's Jewellers.

"I do love my jewellery and absolutely happy to receive the prize,” she said.

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival organisers said they were extremely happy for the amazing prize and grateful for the support Haigh's Jewellers has shown for more than a decade.

Haigh's Jewellers Matthew Gray said donating the prize was a great way to give back to the community.

"Over the last 12 years of sponsoring the festival we are always looking for something unique and different for a prize,” Matthew said.

"It's about locals supporting locals in the community.”

The owners of Haigh's Jewellers have donated 12 years worth of prizes to the festival and supported more than 30 other community groups since starting the business in 1988.