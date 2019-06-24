Diamonds ‘fighting fit’ for netball World Cup

Diamonds netball coach Lisa Alexander gives her verdict after accessing the fitness and form of players ahead of a World Cup camp in Sydney.

Coach Lisa Alexander confirmed on Monday she has a fighting fit squad free of injury to put through their final paces at a week long camp in Sydney this week ahead of their UK departure next week.

Jamie-Lee Price, left5, is one of the new faces in the Diamonds team in camp in Sydney this week.

"I'm breathing a sigh of relief," Alexander said after her 12 players and reserves Gabi Simpson, Kate Moloney, Emily Mannix and Tegan Philip emerged from round nine of Super Netball unscathed.

"We have reserves ready to go but you never want anyone injured.

"To have everyone fit and healthy and ready to go is great. There's not even any niggles really, just a few sore fingers and things but none of that is unusual.

The Diamonds will play two training games at the Sydney camp this week against a combined Swifts and Giants side and a men's invitational team before heading to the UK for another series of matches prior to their opening game of the World Cup on July 13 (AEDT) against Northern Ireland.

Sarah Klau, left, will make her World Cup debut in the UK, while Caitlin Bassett will captain the side.

Australia's group at the Liverpool tournament also contains Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Alexander said she will reduce loads on players this week to keep them fit and healthy ahead of the tournament.

"This campaign has been designed not to ramp up our loads. We'll be concentrating on quality with plenty of rest and recovery,'' she said.

"This is also about getting time together off the court.

"The teamwork thing happens off the court as well. It's all about being connected on and off the court.''

Only three players remains from the 2015 World Cup win in Sydney in captain Caitlin Bassett, fellow shooter Caitlin Thwaites and midcourter Paige Hadley who forced her way back into the team after an extended period on the outer.