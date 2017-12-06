Dicey decision for a snake seeking shelter

LUCKY ESCAPE: This sleepy carpet python was discovered coiled around a wood chipper on a Fraser Coast farm.

LUCKY ESCAPE: This sleepy carpet python was discovered coiled around a wood chipper on a Fraser Coast farm. Fran Lawlor

A GIANT carpet python is lucky a Fraser Coast labourer checked his woodchipper before turning it on full throttle.

Gary Lawlor was working on his Nikenbah property after this week's heavy rain when he discovered the sleeping reptile, just shy of 6ft long, coiled up inside.

His wife Fran told the Chronicle a weeping bottlebrush had needed mulching on Sunday so Gary headed to the carport to get the right machine for the job.

"He goes to start it and thought something wasn't right so he opens the bottom up and starts yelling 'carpet snake'," Fran said

"So we go outside to see what the yelling was and here was this beautiful snake that was not really happy with getting disturbed.

"After an hour or so and a little gentle prodding off it went into the leaf litter and stayed there until dark."

The Lawlor's second-chance python wasn't alone in seeking shelter around local homes.

Samuel Hunt from Fraser Coast Snake Catchers was inundated with calls on Tuesday as hungry snakes emerged from their hiding spots in search of food.

He said summer was a peak time for snake activity as they sought refuge from both the heat and heavy rain.

"We've found a fair few in roofs and wall cavities," he said

"When seeing a snake it's best to stay away from it and call a snake catcher.

"Do not approach or try to move the snake. .. they are unpredictable."

Residents who suspect a snake may be bunkering down in their house but can't see it, can also have thermal inspections carried out in their walls and roofs.

Fraser Coast Snake Catchers can be contacted on 0403 382 460.

